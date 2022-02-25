Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Dazzles In Introduction To The Nation

President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, made a strong impression at her White House introduction.

Video of Judge Jackson:

Judge Jackson said in part:

There are so many other people I’d love to be able to address and to thank, but time is short, so let me end by sharing an interesting coincidence that has meant a great deal to me over the years. As it happens, I share a birthday with the first black woman ever to be appointed as a federal judge, the Honorable Constance Baker Motley, we were born exactly 49 years to the day apart.

Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley’s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law. Judge Motley her life and career has been a true inspiration to me as I have pursued this professional path, and if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the constitution and my commitment to upholding the rule of law in the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded will inspire future generations of Americans.

President Biden had a very talented group of potential nominees to choose from, but he appears to have made a great choice. Judge Jackson discussed her commitment to upholding the rule of law, and she also mentioned the scared principles of the nation.

Many Senate Republicans will find a reason to vote against her, but Judge Jackson is not only talented and qualified. She is also embracing the history of the moment.

Joe Biden has made an outstanding nomination.