Republicans Busted In Massive Florida Voter Fraud Scheme

The state Republican Party of Florida changed the voter registration of hundreds of low-income voters to Republican without their consent.

An investigation by the Miami Herald found:

The pattern was repeated in low-income housing complexes throughout Hialeah and Little Havana, a Herald investigation found. A team of reporters visited eight locations where voter registration data showed unusually high numbers of voters switching from one party to another last year.

The reporters knocked on every door where someone’s party affiliation had changed. Four out of every five voters who spoke to the Herald — 141 in total — said that their party affiliation had been changed without their knowledge. In all but six cases, records show they were registered as Republicans by canvassers from the Republican Party of Florida. (Four of the others had recently moved and their registrations were sent through the DMV. And the remaining two were registered as Republicans, but by Democratic Party canvassers, records show.)

Republicans Are Committing Widespread Fraud In Florida

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) wrote to Attorney General Garland and requested a Department of Justice investigation after it was reported that the same fraud was perpetrated against senior citizens in Miami-Dade County.

The Herald has advanced the story and provided a key piece of evidence by confirming that the voter registrations in Little Havana were changed by people who were working for the state Republican Party.

The fraud wasn’t carried about by a shadowy super PAC but by the Republican Party in Florida.

Republicans are cheating in Florida. The voters’ civil rights are being violated, and the Department of Justice must step in with criminal charges.