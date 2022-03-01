Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that President Biden got multiple bipartisan standing ovations during his State Of The Union.

Video of Klobuchar:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tells #Maddow Biden got multiple bipartisan standing ovations during his #SOTU pic.twitter.com/3pei5n6LYI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 2, 2022

Klobuchar said on MSNBC:

I thought the biggest moment for me was just the way he brought people together, not just the world, big deal, on Ukraine, but also on the congress. Literally, every person standing multiple times standing with Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, and respecting the courage, but also respecting the commander. Respecting the commander-in-chief. And that was a big moment given everything that he’s done to bring the world together.

Outside of Lauren Boebert getting booed for heckling Biden, and she and he classless pal Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chanting build the wall like a couple of brainwashed cult groupies during the State Of The Union, the tone in the chamber was noticeably different from the Trump years.

The personality of the president tends to rub off on the country, and there was a lot of respect for the job that President Biden has done in handling the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Republicans and Democrats can disagree on policy, but it has been heartening to see a number of Republicans join Democrats in supporting democracy.

Biden earned those standing ovations as his lifetime of foreign policy experience made him uniquely equipped among presidents to handle such a massive crisis as a war in Europe.

President Biden’s State Of The Union was a display of unity not seen in the United States since 9/11.