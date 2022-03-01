At his State Of The Union, President Biden led the entire Congress in a standing ovation for Ukraine.

Video:

Biden leads Congress in a standing ovation for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xU3tEUuHQy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 2, 2022

Biden said:

In this struggle as President Zelenskyy said in his speech to the European Parliament “Light will win over darkness.” The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States is here tonight.



Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world.



Please rise if you are able and show that, Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people.

The United States is united against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the round of applause was a powerful moment of unity in a country that has been defined by its partisan divides.

Biden is dedicating a large portion of his address to Ukraine, as the President is speaking to the country, but he is also sending a powerful message to the world.