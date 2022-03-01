In Moving SOTU Excerpt, Biden Stands Up To Putin

The White House has released excerpts ahead of President Biden’s SOTU where he defends freedom and stands up to Putin.

Biden Tells Putin America Is Ready

According to the excerpt, as provided to PoliticusUSA by The White House, Biden will say:

Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.



That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.



It matters. American diplomacy matters.



Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.



Putin was wrong. We were ready.

Biden Returns The Defense Of Freedom To The Presidency

President Biden will do something in his State Of The Union address that Donald Trump never did. The President Of The United States will stand up to Putin and lead the world in fighting for democracy.

American values like democracy and freedom have returned to the presidency.

Joe Biden isn’t afraid of Putin. Biden is leading the charge and hitting the Russian dictator stronger than he ever could have expected.

Every member of Congress should be but won’t be in attendance for this address.

President Biden is right. Putin has failed to divide us, and he is finding out the consequences of provoking a conflict with the world’s greatest superpower.