Mitch McConnell Looks Ill As Biden Lists His Economic Successes At SOTU

Mitch McConnell looked like he could see his chance of winning the Senate majority slipping away as Biden listed his economic successes.

Video:

Mitch McConnell looks ill as President Biden runs through his list of economic successes. pic.twitter.com/SCOBQ9KNBI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 2, 2022

President Biden said:

And unlike the $2 Trillion tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefitted the top 1% of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working people—and left no one behind.

And it worked. It created jobs. Lots of jobs.



In fact—our economy created over 6.5 Million new jobs just last year, more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America.



Our economy grew at a rate of 5.7% last year, the strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the first step in bringing fundamental change to an economy that hasn’t worked for the working people of this nation for too long.



For the past 40 years we were told that if we gave tax breaks to those at the very top, the benefits would trickle down to everyone else.



But that trickle-down theory led to weaker economic growth, lower wages, bigger deficits, and the widest gap between those at the top and everyone else in nearly a century.

Mitch McConnell knows that if Democrats can run on the economy, they will do very well in November and Mitch McConnell will not be the next Senate Majority Leader.

With COVID fading into the background and the economy growing rapidly, the midterm election won’t be as easy as Republicans thought it would.

Mitch McConnell looked ill because he knows the strong potential of the Democratic economic message in November.