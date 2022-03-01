Rep. Lauren Boebert Get Booed As She Heckles Biden During SOTU

As President Biden was about to speak about his son’s death, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) heckled him, and she was booed.

Video:

Biden said:

Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers.



One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from “burn pits” that incinerated wastes of war—medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and more.



When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same.



Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness.



A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.



I know.



One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden.



We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops.



But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.



As the President was talking about cancer putting soldiers in flag dropped coffins, Boebert yelled out “thirteen of them,” which was a reference to the troops killed by a suicide bomber during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Boebert’s heckling was not well received.

She was booed, some have reported, by both Republicans and Democrats in attendance.

Rep. Boebert’s heckling was especially classless and crude because it came just before the President was about to speak about his deceased son.

Boebert’s heckling was disrespectful to the presidency and unbecoming for a member of Congress.

Lauren Boebert is an embarrassment to Colorado and needs to be voted out of office.