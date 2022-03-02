Delusional Boebert Says She Preferred Trump’s CPAC Speech After Heckling Biden During SOTU Address

Amid criticism of her move to publicly heckle President Joe Biden during last night’s State of the Union address, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said that former President Donald Trump delivered a more acceptable speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“I preferred President Trump’s State of the Union at CPAC over that dumpster fire last night,” she wrote on Twitter.

I preferred President Trump’s State of the Union at CPAC over that dumpster fire last night. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Boebert’s remarks come amid criticism of her behavior during last night’s address just before he recalled his late son Beau Biden’s brain cancer.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same: Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness,” Biden said. “A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

To that, Boebert yelled out: “You put him there!”

“Thirteen of them,” she added, referring to the 13 members of the United States military who died last year during a bomb attack in Kabul after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

Biden, for his part, continued his speech after a brief pause.

“I know. One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden,” he said. “I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near in Iraq, and earlier than that, in Kosovo, was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops, but I am committed to finding out everything we can.”

Trump was the keynote speaker at CPAC earlier this week, where he repeated many of his falsehoods about the integrity of the 2020 general election and called on his supporters to “stand up to the left-wing fascists.”

“They indoctrinate your children to hate their parents while calling you a hateful racist,” Trump said. “They use big tech to censor you. They use the deep state to spy on you. They use the intelligence agencies to frame you. They use the media to slander you. They use the legal system to persecute you. It is a persecution. They use rigged elections to disenfranchise you and destroy you and ruin your lives.”

Trump also hinted but did not outright confirm that he would run for office again. He is the favorite to win the Republican Party’s nomination for 2024.