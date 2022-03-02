Jen Psaki Has The Perfect Response To Boebert And Greene Heckling Biden’s SOTU

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded perfectly when asked about Reps. Boebert and Greene heckling Biden at the SOTU.

Video:

Psaki was asked for her response to the heckling on MSNBC, and she said:

During that heckling and I was watching on TV with a group of my team members and colleagues, and we were all excited and cheering, and that was the moment in the speech where the president was talking about his unity agenda and talking about priorities that we should all be able to agree on.

Look, one American dies every five minutes of an opioid overdose. There is no question we should do more to help our nation’s veterans, people who have been hurt by the impacts of burn pits. Of course, we need to do more to work together to cure cancer. They were heckling around that time and that moment.

I think that says a lot more about them than it does about how important these priorities are and how much the vast majority of people who were sitting there watching in that chamber last night could work together to solve exactly those problems. And others, too, probably.

Reps. Boebert and Greene are in Congress to be right-wing celebrities. They have no interest in learning how to govern and in the process of legislating. They view their jobs as celebrity platforms.

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene want attention all of the time. They would have loved for the White House to engage with them and issue a rebuke of their heckling.

Jen Psaki denied them the attention they craved and kept the focus on President Biden and the bipartisanship in the chamber.

Psaki had the perfect response to deny Boebert and Greene any attention and elevation from the White House.