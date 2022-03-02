Trump Fraud Exposed As His Wall Was Breached Nearly 3,300 Times

A newly obtained Customs and Border Patrol report found that Trump’s wall was breached nearly 3,330 times by smugglers in three years, who used inexpensive power tools.

The Washington Post obtained the report via a Freedom Of Information Act request:

Mexican smuggling gangs have sawed through new segments of border wall 3,272 times over the past three years, according to unpublished U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintenance records obtained by The Washington Post under the Freedom of Information Act.

The government spent $2.6 million to repair the breaches during the 2019 to 2021 fiscal years, the CBP records show. While the agency has acknowledged that smugglers are able to hack through the new barriers built by the Trump administration, the maintenance records show damage has been more widespread than previously known, pointing to the structure’s limitations as an impediment to illegal crossings.

Trump’s Wall Was Really Good For Power Tool Sales At Hardware Stores

According to the report, the smugglers did not need expensive tools to breach Trump’s wall. They were able to use inexpensive saws purchased at hardware stores to saw through the wall, leave the steel beam hanging, and then push it out of the way to smuggle narcotics into the United States.

Trump’s wall was a gigantic waste of taxpayer money.

It didn’t stop anything. The wall was a campaign prop that was just as flimsy and half-baked as anything else Trump has ever built.

Trump spent $15 billion on his border wall that did nothing to stop smuggling.

The wall was a joke and another Trump fraud that has been exposed for all to see.