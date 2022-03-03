1/6 Committee Drops The Subpoena Hammer On Kimberly Guilfoyle After She Bailed On Interview

Kimberly Guilfoyle backed out of her interview with the 1/6 Committee, and she has knowledge of Trump’s conversation, so she has been subpoenaed.

The 1/6 Committee Demands Kimberly Guilfoyle Appear

Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said, “Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters. Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today’s subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate.”

Guilfoyle Met With Trump In The Oval Office On 1/6

The 1/6 provided details about what Guilfoyle knows:

The Select Committee’s investigation has learned that Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump and members of his family in the Oval Office the morning of January 6, 2021, which was also when the then-President last spoke with Vice President Pence (by phone) prior to the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the Presidential election. Ms. Guilfoyle later spoke at the rally held on the Ellipse in support of President Trump and his allegations of election fraud.

Based on documents and information provided to the Select Committee, Ms. Guilfoyle also has claimed to have been involved in raising funds to pay for the Ellipse rally. She also apparently communicated with others about the decision by the then-President about who was and was not allowed to speak at the rally, including concerns raised about him sharing the stage with individuals including Ali Alexander, Alex Jones, and Roger Stone.

Guilfoyle Has No Privilege Claim

Kimberly Guilfoyle was not a member of the White House staff. She worked on the campaign and has no executive privilege claim. Guilfoyle has insider knowledge because she is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., but she doesn’t appear to have a legal leg to stand on to refuse to appear before the Committee and answer questions.

Guilfoyle is likely to show up and plead the Fifth because if she starts talking, it will likely provide more evidence against Donald Trump.

The Committee has already subpoenaed her phone records, and if Guilfoyle doesn’t show, she will be facing a criminal referral.