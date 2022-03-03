1/6 Committee Says They Have Evidence That Trump Committed 3 Crimes Against The US

In a bombshell filing in response to John Eastman’s lawsuit, the 1/6 Committee claims to have evidence that Trump and his associates committed three crimes.

The 1/6 Committee Lays Out Trump’s Corrupt Scheme To Obstruct The Counting Of Electoral College Ballots

The Committee tweeted:

The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr. Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) March 3, 2022

The crimes that the Committee claims to have evidence of Trump committing are obstruction of an official proceeding, a conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and common law fraud.

The evidence is in emails, such as this one that the Committee refers to where Eastman asks Mike Pence to violate the Electoral Count Act, “Later that evening, Plaintiff made a final plea to the Vice President’s lawyer: “I

implore you to consider one more relatively minor violation [of the Electoral Count Act] and adjourn for 10 days to allow the legislatures to finish their investigations and allow a full forensic audit of the massive amount of illegal activity that has occurred here.”

The Committee added, “Plaintiff knew what he was proposing would violate the law, but he nonetheless urged the Vice President to take those actions. ”

The 1/6 Committee Claims To Have Evidence That Trump Committed Crimes

The Committee wrote on page 40 of the 221-page filing, “Evidence and information available to the committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts, and that plaintiff’s legal assistance was used in furtherance of those activities.”

The 1/6 Committee believes that Donald Trump and his close associates committed crimes against the United States. If the Committee continues to find evidence of criminal activity by the former president, it sets up a potential criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

The Committee is so confident in their evidence against Trump, Eastman, and others that they put it in a legal filing to a federal court.

It wasn’t a press release or a public statement, and they placed the evidence on the record in court.

If the DOJ isn’t criminally investigating Trump, they need to be right now, and indictments must follow because it appears that Donald J. Trump committed crimes against the United States of America.