Coward William Barr Stayed Silent But Now Says He Told Trump His Big Lie Was BS

Now that it is time to sell books former Attorney General Willliam Barr said that he told Trump that his big lie is BS.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr describes the moment former President Trump accepted his resignation after Barr refused to say there were irregularities during the 2020 election.

Barr said in his NBC News interview with Lester Holt:

And I told him that all this stuff was bull [ bleep ] About election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories. I was the answers. This is wrong because of this. ….And he listened. He was obviously getting very angry about this. I said, okay, well, look, I understand you’re upset with me and I’m perfectly happy to tender my resignation. And then, boom — He slapped the desk and said accepted, accepted, and then boom, he slapped it again, accepted. Go home, don’t go back to your office. Go home.

Barr Should Have Spoken Up Before 1/6

It is difficult to take Barr seriously because he stayed silent in the weeks before the 1/6 attack. Barr resigned on December 15, 2020. He could have resigned then spoken to reporters and denounced Trump’s claims of election fraud. He could have held a press conference as attorney general, rejected Trump’s big lie, and resigned on the spot.

Instead, William Barr stayed quiet and saved it all for his book.

Capitol Police died on 1/6, and Barr said nothing about what he knew.

The people around Trump who knew better but stayed silent are the biggest cowards in the story of the Capitol attack, and they deserve no praise as they try to peddle books.