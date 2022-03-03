Democrats Are Close To Saving USPS By Passing Bipartisan Postal Reform Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate is close to passing the reform bill that will save the USPS.

Democrats And Republicans Are Working Together On USPS Bill

Schumer announced on the Senate floor

Democrats have been working all week with Republicans to push the biggest Postal Reform bill in years over the finish line, and we are close. Today, we continue negotiations with the other side on their proposed list of amendments to the bill.

As we continue work on the deal, I filed cloture last night on the postal bill in order to keep momentum going. At the end of the day, the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans want to see this bill sent to the President’s desk quickly, so I hope we can arrive an agreement finish before the weekend.

I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their continued work: Chairman Peters and Ranking Member Portman. This postal reform bill has been a long time coming, and when passed it will ensure that tens of millions of Americans who rely on the Post Office every single day for medicines, Social Security checks, and other goods, can make sure that the Post Office remains in good hands and is strengthened.

The Bill To Save The Postal Service Will Pass

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused to allow the USPS bill to be quickly passed by unanimous consent, so the Senate has been going through all of the procedural hurdles and red tape required to get the legislation to President Biden’s desk.

The legislation has a dozen Republican co-sponsors. Democrats and Republicans have been working on it for years only to be roadblocked by Mitch McConnell and by McConnell and Trump.

The bill removes the prefunding requirement for pensions and undoes Postmaster General DeJoy’s attempts to weaken the USPS.

It is historic legislation that will represent another bipartisan achievement for President Biden and Congress.

Hopefully, in a matter of days, President Biden will be signing legislation to strengthen the Postal Service.