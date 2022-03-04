Biden Is Sharing Intel With Ukraine Within 30-60 Minutes Of Getting It

President Biden is making sure that US intelligence on Russian tactics and movements is shared with Ukraine at lightning speed.
Biden Is Getting Intel To Ukraine Fast
There are limitations to what the US can do because they can’t fly drones in Ukraine, or Russia will shoot them down. The war complicates gathering human intelligence, but the United States is not sitting back and allowing Putin to surprise Ukraine with any movements.
Russia has a dominant force advantage in Ukraine, but the US intel allows the Ukrainians to fight back effectively to defend their country, which is bad news for Putin because the window is rapidly closing for a lightning-quick occupation of Ukraine.
As each day passes, the invasion becomes the sort of horrible slog that leads to staggering losses of life and exacts a high cost on Putin for what is increasingly looking like a strategic blunder in Ukraine.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association