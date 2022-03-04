Biden Manufacturing Boom Surges With 300 New Electrical Infrastructure Jobs

President Biden continues to bring back manufacturing jobs to the US, as the President will announce the creation of 300 new electrical infrastructure jobs.

According to a fact sheet from the White House provided to PolliticusUSA:

Today, President Biden and Barbara Humpton, President and CEO of Siemens USA, will announce that Siemens will invest $54 million in expanded domestic production and create 300 jobs manufacturing critical electrical infrastructure that supports everything from electric vehicle chargers to data centers to industrial sites.



Lonnie Stephenson, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) will also speak to how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Made in America policies support good-paying, union jobs across the country.

Biden has overseen the creation of 375,000 manufacturing jobs since taking office, which is the most in 30 years. The economy is growing at its fastest pace in 40 years.

President Biden promised to bring back American manufacturing, and so far he is making it happen. Biden created nearly as many manufacturing jobs in his first year as Trump did in four years.

The infrastructure bill has encouraged companies to bring manufacturing jobs to the United States.

The revival of the manufacturing sector is an objective that presidents from both parties have been trying to accomplish for decades, but Joe Biden is doing it.

America’s manufacturing revival is a story that more Americans should know about because it impacts the country’s future more than the shiny object stories of the day that the mainstream media delights itself with chasing.