Mike Pence To Try To Kick Trump Out Of The Republican Party

Mike Pence will tell top Republican donors that there is no room in the Republican Party for Putin apologists.

Pence Will Try To Break Up Trump And The GOP

Via: The AP:

In a speech Friday evening to the party’s top donors in New Orleans, Pence will take on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Where would Russian tanks be today if NATO had not expanded the borders of freedom? There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,” Pence will say, according to excerpts from the speech. “There is only room for champions of freedom.”

Pence thinks that he can pull evangelicals, activist conservatives, and establishment conservatives away from Trump. It is impossible to see evangelicals leaving Trump as many of them have convinced themselves that Trump comes before faith.

Establishment conservatives are probably Pence’s best chance, but they are a small minority in Trump’s party.

Trump supporters think that Mike Pence is the anti-christ because he would not illegally overturn the election, so it is mindboggling that Pence would think that members of the same party that tried to hang him a year ago would stand with him to kick Trump out of the party.

There is no chance of that happening, as Mike Pence is more likely to be kicked out of Trump’s GOP.