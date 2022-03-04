Republicans Are At Each Other’s Throats As Rick Scott Goes After Mitch McConnell

The Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell feud took another turn as Scott went after McConnell for not wanting to raise taxes on half of the American people.

Rick Scott is running the Senate Republican campaign arm for 2022, and he released a plan that would raise taxes on millions upon millions of Americans, and Mitch McConnell shot it down by saying, “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda. We will focus instead on what the American people are concerned about: inflation, energy, defense, the border and crime.”

Rick Scott responded with an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, “So, I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve. Part of the deception is achieved by disconnecting so many Americans from taxation. It’s a genius political move. And it is bankrupting us…There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington, who personally profit while ruining this country. Bring it on. The American people are fed up, and they will show that at the ballot box this November.”

Mitch McConnell is correct. Senate Republicans will get slaughtered if they run on raising taxes on half of the American people while ending Medicare and Social Security.

Rick Scott’s plan is a great way to make sure that Democrats keep the Senate majority.

The underlying issue is that Republicans have no unity. Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell are fighting over the Republican agenda. In roughly eight months, voters will be going to the polls, and Republicans can’t even agree on raising or lowering taxes.

COVID is fading as an issue, the economy is growing, and if Republicans keep fighting with each other, Democrats could keep control of Congress.