Roger Stone Documentary Footage Busts Congressional Republicans In 1/6 Plot

Documentary footage is reported to show Roger Stone arguing for Trump to issue preemptive pardons to himself and Republicans in Congress for coup plot.

The Washington Post reviewed the footage and reported:

After he left Washington, Stone lobbied for Trump to enact the “Stone Plan” — a blanket presidential pardon to shield himself, Trump’s allies in Congress, and “the America First movement” from prosecution for trying to overturn the election, according to the footage and additional documents reviewed by The Post.

But the plan, along with a bid by Stone to win pardons for other Trump backers, including convicted mobsters, was ultimately thwarted by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Stone said in several conversations that were filmed.

The Documentary Footage Links Republicans In Congress To The Coup Plot

It is probably a matter of when not if Roger Stone is going to be charged with crimes related to the plot to overturn the 2020 election. Stone’s comments and efforts to secure preemptive pardons for Trump’s allies in Congress implicates current members of the House and Senate in the plot to overturn the election.

The 1/6 Committee does not have the power to criminally charge anyone, but each new detail and revelation is a sign that the Department of Justice must investigate Trump, his presidential campaign, and his allies in Congress as part of what appears to be a massive criminal conspiracy.

Roger Stone’s lust for the spotlight may have gotten Republicans in Congress implicated in a criminal conspiracy.