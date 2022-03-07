Chuck Schumer: Bill To Save USPS From DeJoy Will Pass This Week

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate would put the finishing touches on the bipartisan postal reform bill this week.

Video of Schumer:

Schumer said on the Senate floor:

This week, the Senate is going to put the finishing touches on a bipartisan accomplishment weeks, months, and in fact years in the making: comprehensive postal reform legislation.

Six days a week, the U.S. Postal Service processes an average of 167 million pieces of first class mail. It employees nearly half a million people. It’s been a fixture of our country since the very beginning, since Benjamin Franklin. But over the last decade the Post Office has been in serious need of reform.

Everyone knows the frustration of waiting weeks for a package to come in the mail, so this week the Senate is finally passing legislation that will deliver for the Post Office the long-overdue reforms it has been waiting for.

The fact that this bill has extraordinary bipartisan support is indicative of its importance—and I am glad that both sides have negotiated in good faith thus far. I want to particularly thank Chairman Peters and Ranking Member Portman for making sure this legislation has kept moving over the past few weeks.

For generations the Post Office has delivered for America, and now Congress is delivering for the Post Office: by passing postal reform legislation, we can ensure that Americans will continue to benefit from a speedy, dependable, and well-run Post Office just as we have for our entire history.

Sen. Rick Scott held up the USPS reform bill and made the Senate take the long way around to passage, but the work is finally almost done, and at some point this week, the legislation, which would remove the prefunding of pensions requirement, provide funding to USPS, and make sure that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s efforts to wreck the postal service will be cut off at the knees will pass.

With Democrats in control of Congress and the White House, the Democrats and Republicans who have worked on this legislation for years will get to deliver a historic bipartisan strengthening of the USPS.