Jen Psaki Destroys Peter Doocy And Fox News’s Big Lie About Biden And Gas Prices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took apart Peter Doocy and Fox News’s lie that Biden is holding back domestic oil drilling.

Video:

Doocy asked why isn’t Biden allowing more oil to be pumped here?

Psaki answered, “Well, to be very clear, federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas. Let me finish. Let me finish. Peter, let me give you the facts here. And I know they can be inconvenient for you, but I think they are important in this moment. To the contrary, we have been clear that in the short-term supply must keep up with the demand. We are hearing around the world when we make the shift to a clean energy future. We are one of the largest producers with a strong domestic oil and gas industry. We have produced more oil. It is at record numbers. And we will continue to produce more oil. There are 9000 approved drilling permits that are not being used. So the suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate. The suggestion that that is what is hindering or preventing gas prices to come down is inaccurate.”

Doocy asked about Biden reversing his executive order banning drilling on public lands, and Psaki replied, “Well, 90% of them happen on private lands, as I’m sure you know. And there are 9,000 unused approved drilling permits. So I would suggest you ask the oil companies why they are not using those if there is a desire to drill more. “

Doocy followed up by asking about constructing the Keystone Pipeline. Psaki shot him down on that too, “I actually don’t think it would. The keystone Pipeline was not an oilfield, it is a pipeline. Also, the oil is continuing to flow in just through other means. So it actually would have nothing to do with the current supply and balance.”

Peter Doocy asked what it would take for Biden to set aside his climate agenda and increase domestic fossil fuel production?

Psaki was ready and said, “Well again, Peter, the US produced more oil this past year than in Donald Trump’s first year. Next year, according to the Department of Energy, we will produce more oil than ever before. Those are the facts in terms of oil production, and right now again there are 9,000 unused approved permits to drill onshore, so I think you’re misidentifying what the actual issue is.”

The solutions that Republicans and Fox News are offering would be great for the profits of the oil companies, but they would do nothing to lower the price of gas for the American people.

The oil companies control the oil that is drilled in the United States. Unless the law changes, the oil belongs to the oil companies and it is sold on the global market, so the Republican “solutions” would only benefit Big Oil.

Jen Psaki saw what Peter Doocy was trying to do and completely shut him down, and destroyed the lies that are being spread about Biden on Fox News.