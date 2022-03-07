Trump Shunned By Prominent Conservative Group’s Annual Forum

Former President Donald Trump has been shunned by a prominent conservative group, which has chosen not to invite him to its annual forum.

Although several prominent Republicans are slated to appear at the American Enterprise Institute’s (AEI) annual World Forum in Sea Island, Georgia this week––Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will speak––Trump is not on the list.

A spokesman for AEI declined to comment. A spokesman for Trump did not respond to requests for comment. Trump, for his part,

The event will even feature a few Democrats, namely Brian Deese, President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser.

Jesse Lee, a senior communications adviser to the National Economic Council, acknowledged that the event has previously hosted Democrats.

“The Biden White House has successfully found common ground on things like the bipartisan infrastructure law and competitiveness legislation by reaching out to stakeholders across the spectrum. We will continue to talk to anybody who has an interest in collaborating toward our goal of building long term growth that benefits all Americans,” he said.

Some of Trump’s allies will appear at the event, however. National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will appear, as will House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

AEI has previously spoken out against Trump for peddling falsehoods about the 2020 general election.

“However you account his effect on the country writ large, you should lament how Trump has harmed the souls of his followers. His dishonest (or alternatively, insane) performance since the election (claiming that the vote was stolen and then promoting or countenancing conspiracy theories to craft an unfalsifiable story that he deserved a second term) is Trumpism boiled down to its essence,” the organization said in an official statement in December 2020.

“It’s a more concentrated version of what he’s been doing all along: trying to destroy anyone he sees as disloyal and demanding increasingly extreme and immoral things from those who pledge loyalty to him.”