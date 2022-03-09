Madison Cawthorn Could Get 20 Days In Jail After Arrest For Driving With A Revoked License

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) could be sentenced to 20 days in jail after he was arrested for a second time for driving with a revoked license.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported:

Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor that carries up to 20 days in jail.

The 26-year-old Henderson County Republican was pulled over March 3 in Cleveland County — about an hour-and-a-half southeast of Asheville — by the highway patrol, according to court records and a highway patrol spokesperson.

Along with the misdemeanor, Cawthorn is facing two pending citations for speeding: 89 mph in a 65-mph zone in Buncombe County on October 18 and 87 mph in a 70-mph zone in Polk County on January 8.

Madison Cawthorn Thinks The Law Does Apply To Him

Rep. Cawthorn has already had his license revoked, but he has not only continued to drive but also jeopardized others with his speeding and refusal to follow the law.

Whether it is supporting Trump’s coup, calling for more political violence, or driving with a suspended license, Rep. Cawthorn believes that he is above the law.

Voters in North Carolina are trying to get Rep. Cawthorn disqualified from the ballot, but any member of Congress who endangers the public with their behavior is unfit to serve.