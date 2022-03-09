Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Her Entire Congressional Salary After Judge Rules For Pelosi On Mask Mandate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has lost her lawsuit against Speaker Pelosi challenging the House COVID mask mandate.

NEW: DC judge dismisses civil suit filed by Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY), Rep Marjorie Taylor-Green (R-GA) against Speaker Nancy Pelosi challenging the constitutionality of the US House's COVID mask mandate and fines Rules in favor of Pelosi/defendants — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 9, 2022

Rep. Greene complained to Alex Jones that she has lost her entire congressional salary due to her refusal to comply with the mask mandate on the House floor. Each violation of the mask mandate costs Greene $2,500.

At some point, most people would decide that even if they disagreed with the mask mandate would not continue to lose money until they had no salary left.

By the end of December 2021, it was reported that Greene had piled up over $100,000 in fines. Congressional salary is $174,000 a year, so since Greene has continued to refuse to wear a mask, her salary is likely gone.

Greene and Massie’s lawsuit never stood a chance. Speaker Pelosi has the legal authority to make the rules in the House. There is no constitutional issue. No part of the Constitution says that people can do what they want if they choose not to follow the law.

Just like her hero, Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone to court and lost.