Lindsey Graham Runs Away Like His Hair Is On Fire From Putin Puppet Madison Cawthorn

Sen. Lindsey Graham ran like his hair was on fire away from Pro-Putin insurrectionist Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Video:

Lindsey Graham says Madison Cawthorn is an outlier “in the largest sense possible on our side” and says “there are some on the left that are outliers” pic.twitter.com/JYXbZ7GArd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2022

Graham said at a press conference in reaction to Cawthorn calling the Ukrainian government evil and Zelensky a thug:

There’s a poll that I’m aware of coming out tonight where Putin’s approval rating is 0.7%. Now, I don’t know who these people, but there’s not a lot of them. I think the average Republican and Democrat in this country would give high marks to Zelensky.

Do a poll. I’ve seen these polls. What Putin has done is something that we can’t do among ourselves. Like 90% of the country is with the Ukrainians and opposed to Putin, so when you see a member of Congress say things like this, the one thing I want you to know, they’re outliers in the largest since possible on our side, and there’s some on the left that are outliers.

So, let’s end with this thought that American believes that Zelensky and Ukraine are the good guys and Putin’s the bad guys, and we’d like to be helping the good guys win.

Who is going to break it to Lindsey Graham that the pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party is a lot bigger than he wants to admit?

The Putin GOP is led by Donald Trump. The media arm is made up of the likes of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, and in the House alone, there is Gosar, Boebert, Greene, Cawthorn, and several others on the Republican side of the aisle.

The names listed above aren’t outliers. They are the backbone of Trump’s Republican Party, and they support Putin.