Peter Doocy Loudly Complains To Jen Psaki About Blaming Putin

Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki why the White House is always blaming Putin during the press briefing.

Video:

Doocy asked, “To that point, inflation goes up today, the president’s statement blames the Putin price hike. Are you going to start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms?”

Psaki answered, “We have seen the price of gas go up at least $.75 since President Putin started lining up troops on the border of Ukraine. “

Doocy appeared to suggest that the White House is scapegoating Putin by asking, “Last month, the statement didn’t mention the Putin price hike, it mentioned inflation because of the pandemic. Why is that?”

The Press Secretary answered, “Well, Peter, for last two years, there was a global pandemic. Everyone who is a global economist have all agreed that has been the biggest contributor to date of inflation because of the impact on the supply chain. Obviously, global events impact the economy, the global economy as well as global inflation. The price hikes as a result that have escalated over the course of time of President Putin’s further invasion of the impacts of the global oil markets are having an impact.”

Peter Doocy Seems To Be Defending Putin

Fox News is making their support for Putin obvious. Peter Doocy was basically asking Psaki why Biden is always picking on Putin. You know, the same guy who is bombing maternity hospitals and killing innocent Ukrainians each day.

Putin is to blame for the rise in energy prices. His war of choice is impacting the price that people pay at the pump.

Fox News and Peter Doocy attempted to use the White House briefing to defend Putin.