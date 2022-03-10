Peter Doocy Loudly Complains To Jen Psaki About Blaming Putin

Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki why the White House is always blaming Putin during the press briefing.
Video:
Doocy asked, “To that point, inflation goes up today, the president’s statement blames the Putin price hike. Are you going to start blaming Putin for everything until the midterms?”
Peter Doocy Seems To Be Defending Putin
Fox News is making their support for Putin obvious. Peter Doocy was basically asking Psaki why Biden is always picking on Putin. You know, the same guy who is bombing maternity hospitals and killing innocent Ukrainians each day.
Putin is to blame for the rise in energy prices. His war of choice is impacting the price that people pay at the pump.
Fox News and Peter Doocy attempted to use the White House briefing to defend Putin.
