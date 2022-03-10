Ted Cruz Gets Heckled As Holds Press Conference With Truckers

Someone yelled out Ted Cruz sucks as Sen. Cruz held a press conference with some truckers in DC.

Video of Cruz:

Someone yells at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during press conference with D.C. trucker convoy: “Ted Cruz sucks!” Cruz: “God bless you.” pic.twitter.com/h4GU6TlU9U — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

Ted Cruz was talking about what he believes is the overwhelming evidence that COVID-19 escaped from a government lab in Wuhan when somebody shouted out, “Ted Cruz sucks.”

Because he is Ted Cruz, the Texas Senator is used to being heckled, so he responded by saying, “God bless you,” to the chuckles of those standing around him.

Sen. Cruz also claimed that he wasn’t there to get into politics when his entire appearance was political. Cruz is trying to build support among the Trump loyalists for a 2024 presidential bid.

The trucker convoy has fizzled out as the truckers have not been able to capture attention no matter how much they have been promoted by Fox News and conservative media.

Some truck drivers complaining about masks and vaccines feels petty and trivial with a war in Europe.

Ted Cruz probably hears it a lot, but if he runs for president again, chants of Ted Cruz sucks could be the soundtrack of his campaign.