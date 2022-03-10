Trump Goes On Deranged Rant About Windmills When Asked About Ukraine

Trump went off on a tangent about windmills and how they don’t work when asked about Ukraine.

Video of Trump:

OMG I’m dying!!! On a UFC podcast today, Trump is asked how he sees the war in Ukraine playing out and he launches into a riff about windmills! pic.twitter.com/S2nV6hLIbP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

After claiming that Putin loves Ukraine, Trump went back to one of his favorite topics windmills.

The failed former president said, “We are playing right into their hands. Green energy. The windmills. They don’t work. They’re too expensive. They kill the birds. They ruin your landscapes, yet the environmentalists love the windmills, but I’ve been preaching this for years. The windmills and I had them way down, but the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have, and they don’t work, and by the way, they last a period of ten years, and by the time they start rusting and rotting all over the place, nobody ever takes them down. They just go on to the next piece of prairie or land, and they destroy that.”

Trump has been delivering incoherent rants about windmills for years.

Russia invaded Ukraine. It is the biggest crisis in Europe since World War II, and Donald Trump’s response is to complain about windmills.

Thank heavens that Joe Biden is the president during this crisis because if Donald Trump had won a second term, the people of Ukraine and the entire world would have been screwed.

Donald Trump has no interest in governing. He wants to praise Putin and then return to his old man rants about toilets and windmills.

The leader of the Republican Party is more interested in windmills than the war in Ukraine.