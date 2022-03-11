Fired Up Biden Slams Oil Companies For Refusing To Pump More Oil

President Biden called out the oil companies for raking record profits and refusing to pump more oil.
Video of President Biden:
The President said at the House Democratic retreat in Philadelphia:
The United States Doesn’t Own The Oil And Has No Control Over Where It Goes
The reason why pumping more oil is easier said than done is that the United States doesn’t have a government-run oil company. The US government can’t start pumping oil and using it as the nation’s domestic supply.
The oil companies own the means of production and the oil that they pump out of the ground. If the oil companies choose not to drill for more oil, they are profiteering and placing a role in increasing the price of gasoline.
President Biden was correct. He is not responsible for rising gas prices.
The blame rests with the oil companies and Putin.
