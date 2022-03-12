Clarence Thomas Freaks About More Liberal Justices Ever Being Added To SCOTUS

Justice Clarence Thomas warned that society would be weakened if more justices were added to SCOTUS to dilute his power.

ABC News reported:

“You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point, the institution is going to be compromised,” he told an audience of about 500 people at an upscale hotel in Salt Lake City.

“By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society,” Thomas said.

The Supreme Court has already been compromised by Thomas and his wife’s corrupt mingling of dark money and partisan politics with the Supreme Court.

Clarence Thomas isn’t fooling anyone. The most ethically compromised member of the court lecturing about how the institution could be compromised is a lot like Donald Trump giving a lecture on business ethics.

Thomas is one of the major problems with the Supreme Court. It isn’t that he is a conservative. It is that he makes decisions when he is ethically compromised and his interests are conflicted.

Clarence Thomas should not be on the Supreme Court, much less acting like he is a defender of an institution that he has corrupted.