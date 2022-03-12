Treasonous Trump Makes Excuses For Putin As Ukrainians Die

Trump continued to defend Putin during his South Carolina rally by claiming that Ukraine was invaded because Putin needs someone to talk to.

Video:

Trump said:

But the swamp was deep deeper than anybody believed, despite all of Biden’s weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine.

Without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war. Bloody war. This could lead by the way this could lead to World War three. I see what’s happening. Because if you think Putin is going to stop, it’s going to get worse and worse. He’s not going to accept it, and we don’t have anybody to talk to him. You had somebody to talk to him with me.

Trump seems to be suggesting that if he was still in office, Putin would still have his friend to talk to, and not be killing Ukrainians because he misses Trump.

We know that Trump talked to Putin what we don’t know is what Trump said to Putin during those private conversations that Trump would not allow anyone else to be present for.

It is laughable that a man who would not stand up to Putin for years is trying to sell the fantasy that he could have prevented the invasion of Ukraine, just by talking to Putin.

Trump’s entire rally is a more decrepit version of the same oldies show that Trump has been performing on the road since 2016. The new twist is that Donald Trump is admitting that he thinks that it’s the job of the President Of The United States to suck up to dictators.