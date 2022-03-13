Bombshell Memo Reveals Tucker Carlson’s Role In Putin’s Information War

Putin has instructed Russian media to feature Tucker Carlson as much as possible as part of his information war.

Putin Directs Russian Media To Feature Tucker Carlson

David Corn at Mother Jones got the memo and quoted it:

“It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,” advises the 12-page document written in Russian. It sums up Carlson’s position: “Russia is only protecting its interests and security.” The memo includes a quote from Carlson: “And how would the US behave if such a situation developed in neighboring Mexico or Canada?”

There was no other western journalist or media figure mentioned in the memo, just Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson Is Putin’s Propaganda Outpost In The US

Any other journalist or media figure would be horrified to be the face of the propaganda campaign of a war criminal who is attempting to destroy a neighboring democracy, but Carlson appears to have embraced his role as the chief American Putin propagandist.

It isn’t just Carlson who is at fault. Rupert Murdoch is helping Putin spread disinformation about the Ukraine invasion while undermining democracy in the United States.

The apparent relationship between Russia and Tucker Carlson deserves a deep investigation. If the FCC is serious about rooting out Russian-owned and influenced media, they need to take a very close look at Tucker Carlson, Rupert Murdoch, and Fox News.