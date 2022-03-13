Even Chuck Todd Has Caught On That Trump Is An Authoritarian

After Bill Barr described Trump as surrounding himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear, Chuck Todd said that’s the mark of an authoritarian.

WILLIAM BARR:

Oh yes. And I say that he tends to surround himself with people who will tell him what he wants to hear. Before the election, you know, he cast his net broadly, and talked to a lot of people, and cabinet secretaries, all of us frequently had to wrestle with him to accomplish things that we thought would keep him on track. And we were successful, generally, but it was frequently like wrestling an alligator as I said in the book. But after the election, he would just listen to this group of people who had no government position, but were telling him exactly what he wanted to hear, and he’s ultimately to blame for that. There’s something about him that he, you know, wants to be surrounded by yes men.

CHUCK TODD:

Right. That is a mark of a lot of totalitarian leaders, authoritarian leaders. They want to be surrounded by people who tell them what they want to hear. We’re dealing with this with Putin right now. Does that not give you pause about his ability to ever be commander in chief again?

WILLIAM BARR:

Well, I don’t support his renomination, you know, to be nominated as the standard bearer in ’24, and I’m going to support somebody else.

Barr repeated his claim that the progressives are totalitarians a danger to America, but he would not say the same thing about Trump.

The former president is such an authoritarian that even NBC’s Chuck Todd has caught on to his anti-democratic beliefs.

William Barr described Trump as having the traits of an authoritarian. Barr responded by calling progressives a danger to America.

America has reached the point where even Beltway both sides are the same types like Chuck Todd can see that Trump is a threat.

The only people who refuse to see it are the willingly blind like Bill Barr.