In Must See Video Heidi Heitkamp Shows Trump, Not Biden, Caused Inflation

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp showed how Trump’s deficit spending caused inflation and the current gas prices.

Former Sen. @HeidiHeitkamp on inflation numbers: "It was the Trump administration that overspent and drove up inflation. So if inflation in prices and housing and in gas is because of deficit spending, that's Trump's fault."

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

HEITKAMP: You always blame the party in power. And — and, you know, the administration wasn’t aggressive enough to push back on the red herrings, the red herrings like “It’s because you didn’t build the Keystone XL Pipeline.”

And I remind them, one of the first things Donald Trump did was give the permit. And in four years the pipeline didn’t get built. Why not? Because it wasn’t — it wasn’t economical to build that pipeline in those price points.

What — they argue that this is because of inflation, runaway inflation. Who drove up inflation?

We saw the CBO numbers this week. It was the Trump administration that overspent and drove up inflation. So if inflation in prices and housing and in gas is because of deficit spending, that’s Trump’s fault. And so the administration has not been nearly aggressive enough to explain what’s actually going on.

Inflation Alarm Bells Started Ringing Under Trump

As early as 2018, experts were starting to warn that Trump’s policies of deficit spending, a massive tax cut for the wealthy, and overheating economy were going to trigger inflation.

Trump and the Republicans threw gasoline on the fire in 2020 with more COVID-related deficit spending.

Republicans have mounted a massive disinformation campaign to blame Biden for inflation, but problems like inflation don’t suddenly pop up when a new president of the opposite party comes into office.

The groundwork for this crisis was laid by Trump and the Republican Party, and it is why voters should not trust the economic arsonists who started this inflationary blaze to put the fire out.