Jim Acosta Finds Moments Of Hope In The Midst Of War

CNN’s Jim Acosta put together a collection of moments of hope from Ukraine.

Video:

Acosta said after playing clips of Ukrainians singing and staying strong, Russians protesting, and Yo-Yo Ma playing the Ukrainian national anthem:

That message echoed what Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the British parliament when he channeled Winston Churchill’s legendary call during World War II, ‘ We will fight to the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.’

From Ukraine’s president to a small child huddling in a bomb shelter, one country’s spirit has given all of us a chance to see some light in the darkness and good reason to hold on to hope. Courage.

Even in the darkest of times, there are moments of hope.

Hope is what Putin is trying to kill both in Ukraine and around the world. Hope means resistance. Putin thinks his bullets, shells, and bombs can defeat hope. As long as the Ukrainians and the rest of the world use that hope as fuel to fight on, Putin has no chance of ever emerging victorious.