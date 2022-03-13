Watch CNN’s Dana Bash Stop Rob Portman’s Keystone XL Lie Dead In Its Tracks

Senator, a couple of things. On Keystone, I have not seen any report that it would have even been done in time to affect the crisis that’s happening now. It w ouldn’t have been done until at least next year. On the public hands you’re talking about, that might be true, that he stopped production on public lands, but the administration has given more permits for drilling on private lands.

In fact, I have a comment from Secretary Granholm saying take advantage of the leases you have, hire workers, get your rig up. Isn’t it true that this is really just because of the pandemic and all of the economic woes and the implications from the pandemic that we’re seeing now and then, of course, exacerbated by Russia?

Portman then shifted gears to the false claim that Biden wants to cut domestic energy production.

Domestic energy production has grown under Biden, but this is a fact that Republicans deny because it doesn’t fit the story that they attempting to sell.

The GOP plan would benefit the oil companies, not the American people.

The truth is that the Republican solution isn’t a solution at all, because the United States does not own the oil in its own ground. The oil is the property of the oil companies once it is extracted. The United States, without legislative changes, can’t tell the oil companies to keep the oil in the US.

Increased US production would add to the supply in the global market, but it would ease the crisis at home.

Keystone XL is a pipeline, not an oilfield, and it does nothing to increase the domestic supply of oil.

Sen. Portman was lying, and Dana Bash caught him.