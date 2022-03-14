Russian Editor Marina Ovsyannikova Bravely Plays Anti-War Message During Newscast

Marina Ovsyannikova, a news editor at Channel One, interrupted the Russian news broadcast to play a taped anti-war message.

Video:

Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she’s ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely. pic.twitter.com/nOpUY9bH74 — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 14, 2022

The English translation of her message:

rough translation, for anyone who needs it: pic.twitter.com/9Ye4EoAjWx — Lydia Andreyevna 💉💉💉💪 (@lakrasil) March 14, 2022

The amount of bravery it took for Marina Ovsyannikova to do what she did can’t be overestimated. In America, she might lose her job, but in Russia, she is likely to go to prison.

Putin can’t keep the Russian people blinded and silent forever. Word will get to them about what is being done to their brothers and sisters in Ukraine in their name.

Not even Putin has enough prison space to arrest the entire country. Russia can no longer afford to pay its bills because of Putin’s war. The Russian economy is on the brink of collapse due to the war of Putin’s choice.

Putin has set Russia back decades with his war. The dictator’s goal was to reunite the Soviet Union. Instead, he may be destroying any economic progress that Russia has made over the past 30 years.