Domestic Terror And SCOTUS: Ginni Thomas Attends 1/6 And Clarence Thomas Wanted To Hide Trump’s Records

Ginni Thomas’s admission that she attended Trump’s 1/6 rally along with her husband wanting Trump to hide his records from his committee represents a danger to democracy.

Ginni Thomas spoke to The Washington Free Beacon:

She did not help organize the White House rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol. She did attend the rally, but got cold and left early. And most importantly, in her view, her involvement with the event has no bearing on the work of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

….

“Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America,” Thomas told the Washington Free Beacon. “But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

Clarence Thomas Wanted To Allow Trump To Hide His Records From The 1/6 Committee

The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bid to hide his records from the 1/6 Committee, with one exception. The short ruling contained this sentence, “JUSTICE THOMAS would grant the application.”

Thomas appears to be the only Supreme Court Justice who would have allowed Trump to hide his records from the 1/6 Committee, and it just so happens that Thomas is the only justice whose spouse attended Trump’s 1/6 rally and worked to overturn the election of President Biden.

The Thomas Family Has Corrupted The Supreme Court And Promoted Domestic Terror

Clarence Thomas and his wife are more than corrupt political activists who have injured the Supreme Court. They are supporters of domestic terrorism. The idea that their work and home life are kept separate strains all credibility when Ginni Thomas is at Trump’s 1/6 rally, and Clarence Thomas wanted Trump to be able to hide his documents from the 1/6 Committee.

Clarence Thomas warned that society could be jeopardized if Democrats expand the Supreme Court. Society is already in jeopardy because of the corruption of Ginni and Clarence Thomas.