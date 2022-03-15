Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign Crashes And Burns As He Questions Evolution

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is now doubting the theory of evolution as his Senate campaign devolves.

This is what Walker said on Sunday:

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker cast doubt on the theory of evolution in recent remarks, saying the fact that apes and humans coexist disproves accepted science.

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? … If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Herschel said in an appearance at Sugar Hill Church in Georgia on Sunday.

Herschel Walker has been having a bad week. He was already outed for lying about the success of his business career, which comes on top of allegations of threats of domestic violence, and Walker’s own admission of mental health issues.

Republicans were afraid that the candidacy of Trump’s hand-picked Georgia Senate candidate would go off of the rails like this.

Walker doesn’t have any reason to be running for Senate besides the fact that he is one of the best college running backs of all time and a Georgia football legend.

The Senate map is increasingly looking like a challenge for Republicans in November, but if Herschel Walker continues to faceplant in Georgia, Mitch McConnell will have no chance of becoming the next Senate Majority Leader.