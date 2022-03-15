Jen Psaki Almost Starts Laughing When Asked About Russia Sanctioning Her

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had to try not to laugh when asked about Russia sanctioning her, President Biden, and Hillary Clinton.

Psaki was asked about Russia’s retaliatory sanctions against President Biden and herself.

She answered, “I would first note that President Biden is a junior so they may have sanctioned his dad may he rest in peace. The second piece I would say is that it won’t surprise any of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, none of us have bank accounts that we will be able to access, so we will forge ahead.”

According to The Independent, “The list includes President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CIA director William Burns, and – oddly, since she’s out of office – former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.”

Putin hates Hillary Clinton, but he does understand what gets Fox News excited, so the sanctioning of the former Secretary of State was catnip for Fox.

The reality is that the Russian retaliatory sanctions are a joke. Psaki was correct. These sanctions have zero impact on US officials since they have no business or financial interests in Russia.

The Russians are on the brink of defaulting on their debt for the first time in more than a century, and their retaliation is to prohibit Jen Psaki, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and other US officials from being able to take that long-planned family vacation to Moscow.

Putin has already lost the economic war to the United States and the rest of the world.