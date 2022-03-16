Americans Overwhelmingly Want Russian Propaganda Banned

Nearly 80% of Americans want the government and social media companies to ban Russian state-sponsored media.

Americans Want Russian State Media Banned

Here are the findings from the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey.

Fewer than 1 in 5 voters said they opposed government and social media bans on Russian state media, while 15 percent said they didn’t know or had no opinion on either ban.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats backed a government ban, and 77 percent supported a social media ban. Meanwhile, 61 percent of independents and 66 percent of Republicans supported a government ban, while 60 percent of independents and 62 percent of Republicans backed a social media ban.

Outlets including RT and Sputnik have already been banned in the European Union for allegedly spreading disinformation about Russia’s war in Ukraine. RT has had its apps removed from Microsoft Corp.’s and Apple Inc.’s app stores, while Google has limited the visibility of RT’s content in its search results.

A Ban Of Russia State Media Would Deal A Blow To Putin’s US Propaganda

A social media and government ban on Russian-sponsored media would not only help Ukraine, but it would boost American democracy. If Russia’s propaganda could only be spread through the likes of Tucker Carlson and the conservative media bubble, the Russians would find it more difficult to interfere in US elections.

Putin appears to have overestimated the division he caused in the US and his capacity to divide the nation over his invasion of Ukraine. The Putin faction of the Republican Party, led by Trump and Tucker Carlson, has been exposed.

More than 80% of Americans view Russia as an enemy and does not want their propaganda available in the United States.