Biden To Deliver Thousands Of Air Defense Systems For Zelensky

In the $1 billion in new military aid that President Biden announced for Ukraine is 800 air defense systems and 100 drones with a commitment for more.

Video of President Biden:

Here Is A List Of Everything Biden Is Providing And Committed To Providing Ukraine

The White House provided PoliticusUSA with a fact sheet listing their equipment provisions and commitments to Ukraine:

The new $800 million assistance package includes:

800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems;

100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns;

Over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds;

25,000 sets of body armor; and

25,000 helmets.

In addition to the weapons listed above, previous United States assistance committed to Ukraine includes:

Over 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems;

Five Mi-17 helicopters;

Three patrol boats;

Four counter-artillery and counter-unmanned aerial system tracking radars;

Four counter-mortar radar systems;

200 grenade launchers and ammunition;

200 shotguns and 200 machine guns;

Nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition and over 1 million grenade, mortar, and artillery rounds;

70 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and other vehicles;

Secure communications, electronic warfare detection systems, body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear;

Military medical equipment to support treatment and combat evacuation;

Explosive ordnance disposal and demining equipment; and

Satellite imagery and analysis capability.

In addition to the U.S.-produced short-range air defense systems the Ukrainians have been using to great effect, the United States has also identified and is helping the Ukrainians acquire additional, longer-range systems on which Ukraine’s forces are already trained, as well as additional munitions for those systems.

The United States continues to expedite the authorization and facilitation of additional assistance to Ukraine from our Allies. At least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. In 2022, the Department of State authorized third-party transfers of defensive equipment from more than 14 countries, a number that continues to grow as Allies and Partners increase support to Ukraine.

When the entire commitment is fulfilled, Biden will have provided Ukraine with thousands of air defense systems, drones, and other vital equipment. The Biden administration has made it clear that they will give Ukraine everything that it needs to defend itself, but they have no interest in providing offensive weapons that could broaden the war.

Biden is delivering for Zelensky and Ukraine. The Ukrainians show their bravery on a daily basis. President Biden is making sure that they have what they need to defend their country.