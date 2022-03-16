Former GOP Senate Candidate Slammed for Complaining About Zelenskyy Wearing T-Shirt During Address

Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut, was criticized after he complained about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s choice of attire during this morning’s congressional address, saying that it was inappropriate for the Ukrainian leader to wear a T-shirt.

Zelenskyy, who has been known for his casual style, often opting for T-shirts and hoodies, has made several appearances before foreign governments while wearing an army-green T-shirt. He is currently in Kyiv, which is under heavy assault from Russian forces.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the Ukraine own a suit?” Schiff wrote. “I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States.”

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Schiff was swiftly criticized.

The military t-shirt conveys a message.

It's not the most important part of what's going on here. Mr. Schiff doesn't just fail to read the room, he telegraphs it. Ten points from Slytherin. https://t.co/FRAkNcCInj — 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) March 16, 2022

*Peter Schiff, standing amongst the rubble of a recently bombed Ukrainian apartment building* "HAVE SOME SELF RESPECT, YOU LOSERS! WAR CRIMES BEING ACTIVELY PERPETUATED AGAINST YOUR PEOPLE ARE NO EXCUSE TO LET YOURSELVES GO!" https://t.co/fuqx4a96Pz — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 16, 2022

Christ alive but there are some tone deaf eejits around. https://t.co/48VhYCrwdo — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) March 16, 2022

Interesting, Peter. Thoughts on the best men's shoes to wear when you're both trying to defend your nation from a world power 10 miles from your seat of government AND need to speak to Congress? Allen Edmonds got anything to pull that double duty? — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) March 16, 2022

Schiff later doubled down, insisting that Zelenskyy, who is more concerned with defending his country, could have chosen to wear “a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.”

He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

In his speech, Zelenskyy asked Congress for air defense systems to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression.

“You know much depends on the battlefield and the ability to use aircraft. Powerful, strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land. Aircraft that can help Ukraine. Help Europe. You know, they exist and you have them. But they are on Earth, not in the Ukrainian sky,” he said. “They do not defend their people. I have a dream. These words are known to each of you. Today I can say I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help.”

He also asked for the United States to punish Russia with further sanctions.

“We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine,” he said. “From state Dumas members to the last official who has lack of morale to break this state terror. All American companies must leave Russia from their market, leave their markets immediately because it is flooded with our blood.”