Idaho Senate Republicans Abandon Bill Banning Trans Medical Care After They Were Shamed by the Public

Idaho Senate Republicans have chosen to abandon H.B. 675, a bill banning parents from allowing their transgender children to receive gender affirming medical treatment following backlash from the general public.j

“We believe in parents’ rights and that the best decisions regarding medical treatment options for children are made by parents, with the benefit of their physician’s advice and expertise,” the senators said in a statement, noting that while they oppose gender reassignment surgery for minors, the bill would interfere with a parent’s right to make medical decisions for their own children.

But gender reassignment surgery for minors does not happen.

“Professional medical organizations recommend against puberty blockers for children who have not reached puberty, which typically begins between ages 10 and 12,” as noted by Politifact. “Hormone treatment for feminization or masculinization of the body is typically not considered until patients are at least 16 years old. “Gender reassignment surgery is typically only available to those 18 and older in the United States.”

The Idaho legislation came on the heels of a recent announcement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that the state will open child abuse investigations into families whose children receive gender affirming procedures.

Abbott later issued an order requiring state agencies to open child-abuse investigations into families whose children receive gender-affirming procedures. That order has been temporarily stopped by a Texas judge.

Judge Amy Clark Meachum said the order violated separation of powers but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

“Democrat judge tries to halt legal and necessary investigations into those trying to abuse our kids through ‘trans’ surgeries and prescription drugs. I’m appealing. I’ll win this fight to protect our Texas children,” he tweeted.

Studies show transgender teens are more likely to be subjected to violence in high school and have higher rates of suicide. A recent study showed that transgender adults with access to puberty blockers as teens were less likely to have suicidal thoughts.

“After adjustment for demographic variables and level of family support for gender identity, those who received treatment with pubertal suppression, when compared with those who wanted pubertal suppression but did not receive it, had lower odds of lifetime suicidal ideation,” the study, published in Pediatrics, noted.