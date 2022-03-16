In Powerful Address, Zelensky Tells Congress Exactly What Ukraine Needs

President Zelensky addressed Congress and asked for a no-fly zone or weapons to defend the sky and sanctions against every Russian politician.

Zelensky Asks Congress For Air Defense Systems

Video of Zelensky comparing the Russian invasion to Pearl Harbor and 9/11:

Zelensky compares the Russian invasion of his country to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, "Russia turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people." Zelensky then asks for the no-fly zone and then asks for air defense systems. pic.twitter.com/y0f7VtugWI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2022

Zelensky said:

In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand Ukrainians, understand us now when you need it right now. When we need you right now. Remember Pearl Harbor, a terrible morning of December 7th, 1941 when your sky was black from the planes attacking you. Do you remember?

Remember September 11th. A terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn the cities, independent territories into battlefields. When innocent people were attacked. Attacked from the air, yes, just like nobody else expected, you could not stop it. Our country experienced the same every day. Right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now. Russia turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people. Russian troops fired 1000 missiles to Ukraine countless bombs, they use drones to kill us with precision this is a terror Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years and we are asking for a reply and an answer to the terror from the whole world.

Is it a lot to ask to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask? A humanitarian no-fly zone. Something Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities. If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative.

You know what kind of defense systems we need with other similar systems. You know much depends on the battlefield and the ability to use aircraft. Powerful, strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land. Aircraft that can help Ukraine. Help Europe. You know, they exist and you have them. But they are on Earth, not in the Ukrainian sky. They do not defend their people. I have a dream. These words are known to each of you. Today I can say I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help.

Zelensky Asks For Sanctions Against Every Russian Politician Who Stands With Putin

Video:

Zelensky proposes the US sanction every Russian politician that supports the invasion, "We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression." pic.twitter.com/f9oU34CHtp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2022

Zelensky said, “We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine. From state Dumas members to the last official who has lack of morale to break this state terror. All American companies must leave Russia from their market, leave their markets immediately because it is flooded with our blood.”

Zelensky urged members of Congress to pressure companies in their districts to pull out of Russia.

President Zelensky played a moving video of the violence and death that Russia is causing in Ukraine.

The point of Zelensky’s speech was that there is still plenty that the US can do to help Ukraine. There are more sanctions that can be imposed. There are defensive weapons that can be provided.

Zelensky shifted on the no-fly zone to a request for protection of humanitarian corridors.

President Zelensky’s speech was moving, and it should motivate Congress to act.