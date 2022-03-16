In Powerful Address, Zelensky Tells Congress Exactly What Ukraine Needs

President Zelensky addressed Congress and asked for a no-fly zone or weapons to defend the sky and sanctions against every Russian politician.
Zelensky Asks Congress For Air Defense Systems
Video of Zelensky comparing the Russian invasion to Pearl Harbor and 9/11:
Zelensky compares the Russian invasion of his country to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, "Russia turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people." Zelensky then asks for the no-fly zone and then asks for air defense systems. pic.twitter.com/y0f7VtugWI
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2022
Zelensky said:
Zelensky Asks For Sanctions Against Every Russian Politician Who Stands With Putin
Video:
Zelensky proposes the US sanction every Russian politician that supports the invasion, "We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression." pic.twitter.com/f9oU34CHtp
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2022
Zelensky said, “We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine. From state Dumas members to the last official who has lack of morale to break this state terror. All American companies must leave Russia from their market, leave their markets immediately because it is flooded with our blood.”
Zelensky urged members of Congress to pressure companies in their districts to pull out of Russia.
President Zelensky played a moving video of the violence and death that Russia is causing in Ukraine.
The point of Zelensky’s speech was that there is still plenty that the US can do to help Ukraine. There are more sanctions that can be imposed. There are defensive weapons that can be provided.
Zelensky shifted on the no-fly zone to a request for protection of humanitarian corridors.
President Zelensky’s speech was moving, and it should motivate Congress to act.
