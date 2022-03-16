Rep. Eric Swalwell Urges Congress To Make Putin Fail With Full Ukraine Aid

Zelensky’s speech moved Rep. Eric Swalwell as he urged Congress to make Putin’s Ukraine invasion fail.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tweeted:

President Zelenskyy has met his country’s moment. Now, will we meet ours? We’ve always been the world leader for peace and human rights. Putin is inflicting a level of wickedness most of us have never seen in our lifetime. Let’s do all we can through military aid to see him fail. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 16, 2022

The one point that Zelensky’s speech made clear was that Congress has the power to provide a lot more aid to Ukraine. The aid of the West is why Putin was not able to easily overthrow the Ukrainian democracy.

Rep. Swalwell was right. Many Americans have not seen this level of evil in Europe in their lives. The Balkan War in the 1990s was horrific, but they were also nearly 40 years ago.

Putin’s invasion is something that has not been seen in Europe since World War II. There were also Hitler supporters and isolationists in the United States then, and while no one is calling for US troops to fight Russia in Ukraine, the West needs to commit every resource possible outside of direct military conflict with Russia to stop Putin.

Eric Swalwell will not be the only member of Congress to have such a strong reaction to Zelensky’s speech.

It is time for Congress and the Biden administration to take the next step and provide Ukraine the defensive aid that it needs to save its country.