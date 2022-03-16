Russians Are Wondering When Tucker Carlson Will Be Arrested For Being A Russian Agent

Even Russians are starting to ask when Tucker Carlson will be arrested in the US for being a Russian agent.

Julia Davis of The Daily Beast told MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

We were just talking about that very topic actually when they were talking about the impact of the sanctions, and there was a doom and gloom in the studio the host said we might as well lay down and die it’s so bad, and he said well to lighten up the mood, let’s watch a clip of Tucker Carlson, and that was something that is so common lately no matter which channel I monitor on the Russian state television, inevitably there will be Tucker Carlson and one of his friends telling them how smart Putin is, how he’s outfoxing Biden in every step, how Russia is supposedly not going to be affected by the sanctions and how quickly they can break Ukraine’s will to resist, so he is one of those voices that is constantly being featured there and as you know and have covered before.

I have written about it for years because it has been so obvious and so overt, even Russian pundits wondered out loud how long before Tucker Carlson gets arrested for being a Russian agent. It’s a little too much even for them.

The vast majority of Americans are not buying what Tucker Carlson is selling every night, and his support of Putin is so consistent and so over the top that it has been noticed by everyone, including US Senators, like Dick Durbin, who called Carlson a Putin apologist on the Senate floor.

Carlson’s deep and profound support for Putin deserves investigation, and if he is an unregistered Russian agent, Tucker Carlson needs to be prosecuted.