Russians Are Wondering When Tucker Carlson Will Be Arrested For Being A Russian Agent
Even Russians are starting to ask when Tucker Carlson will be arrested in the US for being a Russian agent.
Video:
Julia Davis of The Daily Beast told MSNBC’s Joy Reid:
We were just talking about that very topic actually when they were talking about the impact of the sanctions, and there was a doom and gloom in the studio the host said we might as well lay down and die it’s so bad, and he said well to lighten up the mood, let’s watch a clip of Tucker Carlson, and that was something that is so common lately no matter which channel I monitor on the Russian state television, inevitably there will be Tucker Carlson and one of his friends telling them how smart Putin is, how he’s outfoxing Biden in every step, how Russia is supposedly not going to be affected by the sanctions and how quickly they can break Ukraine’s will to resist, so he is one of those voices that is constantly being featured there and as you know and have covered before.
I have written about it for years because it has been so obvious and so overt, even Russian pundits wondered out loud how long before Tucker Carlson gets arrested for being a Russian agent. It’s a little too much even for them.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association
At PoliticusUSA, we have one mission. Our goal is to provide you with real news that shares your values.
Unlike the D.C. insiders, we don’t care about access. We care about you, but we could use your help.
Support the only independent women-owned and minority-owned newsroom.
Donate To PoliticusUSA
Your donation to PoliticusUSA goes to support your values, coverage of the issues that you care about, and a voice that says what others are too scared to say.