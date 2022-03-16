Waves Of Journalists Are Quitting Putin’s State TV Over The War

What has been described as waves of journalists are resigning instead of pushing Putin’s war propaganda on Russian state TV.
Channel One colleague Zhanna Agalakova quit her job as Europe correspondent while two journalists have left rival NTV. Lilia Gildeyeva had worked for the channel as a presenter since 2006, and Vadim Glusker had been at NTV for almost 30 years.
Rumours abound that journalists have also headed for the door at All-Russia state TV group VGTRK.
Journalist Roman Super said people were quitting its Vesti news stable en masse, although that has not been confirmed.
There are reports of resignations elsewhere in Putin’s state-run media system, as many journalists don’t want anything to do with Putin’s war or harming Ukrainians with propaganda.
The protests and resignations suggest that those Russians who are getting accurate information about the war are opposed to it.
As the Russian economy collapses and Ukraine continues to fight, there are signs of cracks in Putin’s war and propaganda machines. The west, led by President Biden, strongly backs Ukraine and is committed to giving them everything that they need for their defense.
If Putin were ever to lose his grip on state-run media, it would be a sure sign that he is well on his way to losing Russia.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association