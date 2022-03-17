Here Are The 8 House GOP Putin Assets Who Voted Against Revoking Russia’s Normal Trade Status

Eight House Republicans voted in support of Putin to keep Russia’s normal trade status with the United States.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted the list:

424-8, House easily passes bill to revoke Russia’s normal trade status, sending bill to Senate. The lone NO votes:

Boebert

Massie

Gaetz

Biggs

Greene

Bishop

Roy

Grothman — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 17, 2022

Most of the names on the list have been, not coincidentally linked to Trump’s coup plot or are supporters of those who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Some of these names like Boebert, Greene, and Gaetz will be very familiar to observers of American politics.

The elected Republicans who support Putin continue to make themselves visible to the entire country with each vote in support of Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There is no good and justifiable reason for any member of the House to vote against Russia losing their trade status with the United States.

Greene took to the House floor earlier on Thursday to argue that the American people don’t care about Ukraine.

The eight House Republicans who voted on Putin’s side on the issue of trade relations don’t belong in the House of Representatives.

It is a disgrace that while democracy is under attack in Ukrainethese eight comrades of Putin voted against punishing Russia.

The American people need to pay attention and vote the Putin GOP out of office ASAP.