Marjorie Taylor Greene Embarrasses Herself Appearing To Not Know POTUS Is The Commander In Chief

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showed her lack of knowledge about the basics of the US government by referring to Biden as the Commander And Chief.

Rep. Greene tweeted to Bill Kristol:

I tell you what pumpkin. How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief yourself and tell him your reporting for duty. You might want to train a little first, the only thing in shape on you and prepared for war is your little Twitter thumbs.@BillKristol https://t.co/b4bbsmUY8k — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 16, 2022

Kristol was right. Comrade Marge has outed herself as a Putin supporter on many occasions. Wednesday’s manipulated and edited video of Greene supposedly not applauding during Zelensky’s speech was not one of them.

Rep. Greene has made it clear that she supports Putin and Russia, and she puts enough of her own thoughts out in public so that the left doesn’t need to edit videos to create false impressions.

Greene isn’t interested in governing. She is one of the House Republicans who has been criticized by her own colleagues as more interesting in using her House seat as a platform for fame that doing the work of representing people. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has called out Greene for being a grifter.

Rep. Greene, along with her State of The Union heckling buddy Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), are embarrassments to the House of Representatives due to their ignorance and unwillingness to learn about the job that they were elected to do.

The title is Commander In Chief. Children in elementary school know this, but Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently doesn’t.